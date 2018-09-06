Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Karan Johar's Advice on How to Deal with Trolls, His Answer is Gold

Filmmaker, producer, talk show host, son, doting father, Karan Johar dons many hats. But, not many know that the owner of Dharma Productions and the maker of superhit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, is also a Radio Jockey with his own show Calling Karan.On his show, Karan talks about everything from relationships, heartbreaks to sex and, sometimes, even shares some Bollywood gossip.With the second season of his show already airing, Karan has gone bolder with the advice he gives to his listeners. In fact, every now and then his celebrity friends also call in to get ask a question and get some sage advice from the industry.Recently, Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor tuned in to Karan’s show to seek advice on how to deal with online trolls. And needless to say, Karan had the most rational piece of advice to impart to the newcomer.He said, “I have discussed this with you time and again, just learn to be amused by them. They are a group lonely, unhappy, unattractive, unemployed people who don’t need to give you any input and advice. They are just angry and upset because of their circumstance and they just can’t bare the fact that you are in a poised, beautiful, wonderful, privileged position.”Isn’t that exactly how trolls should be dealt with? What are your thoughts on it?