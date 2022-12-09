Janhvi Kapoor Sets Instagram On Fire With Sexy Bikini Pics, Enjoys Ice Cream Wearing Hot Backless Dress

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has the winter temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post. The Mili star took to the social media platform to reveal that she took a quick trip to the Maldives and shared some breathtaking pictures from there. She began her photo dump by sharing a close-up picture of her colourful swimsuit. Janhvi was seen sporting a big smile as she posed in a floral swimsuit with a matching hat.

In the picture that followed, Janhvi was seen wearing an orange-based floral two-piece bikini with a short sarong wrap skirt. In the third, she held an ice cream cone in her hand while flaunting a light green backless dress. Janhvi went on to share pictures from her room, workout session, and even the view of the night sky from her hotel to wrap the post.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “The last 24 hours were fun." The pictures impressed many people, including Khushi Kapoor. The Archies star took to the comments section and wrote, “Wow😍😍😍." Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also mesmerised by the pictures. He dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Fans also showered Janhvi with compliments. “No one does it better than my Janhvi 😘😘😘 that 8th pic is the proof. I just can’t handle this much Cuteness & Hotness together geez I’m out," a fan commented. “Last Picture Is Osm," added another. “Jk I can’t deal 😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️ 🔥🔥🔥" a third fan wrote.

On the professional front, Janhvi was seen in two films this year. She impressed everyone with her performances in Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. While the shooting of the film has already been completed, it is expected to release on April 7, 2023.

