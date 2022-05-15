CHANGE LANGUAGE
Janhvi Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Brown Sequin Dress; Check Out Jaw-Dropping Pics

In her latest pictures, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen posing in a brown thigh-high slit sequin dress with a plunging neckline.

Entertainment Bureau

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish young actors. She never fails to leave fans stunned with her hotness overloaded pictures. Once again, the actress is ruling hearts with her jaw-dropping click. On Sunday, Janhvi took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In these clicks, Janhvi can be seen posing in a brown thigh-high slit sequin dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair open to add glam to her pictures.

Soon after Janhvi Kapoor dropped pictures on social media, her friends and fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. Her friend Orhan Awatramani commented, “Disco diwani". Another social media user commented, “You know what, you are so hot and beautiful."

It was just yesterday that Janhvi Kapoor dropped the poster and teaser of her sister Khushi Kapoor’s debut movie, The Archies, on social media. Expressing excitement for the film, she wrote, “And my sister!!! @khushi05k I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine ❤️ I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 release, Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao. Currently, she is working on her next film titled Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Reportedly, the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will also be taking place in four European countries including the city of Love - Paris. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. In addition to Bawaal, the actress also has Good Luck Jerry and Mili marked on her calendar.

first published:May 15, 2022, 19:59 IST