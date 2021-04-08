movies

Janhvi Kapoor Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Stunning Monokini Pictures
1-MIN READ

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor raised mercury levels as she posed in an iridescent monokini at Maldives, where she is vacationing with her friends.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday evening posted fresh snapshots of her holiday in Maldives, posing by the sea at sunset in a hologram monokini.

“Iridescence," she wrote as caption for the image, which has over three lakh likes on the photo-sharing website.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi shared pictures at an infinity pool. She posed with a plate full of food in an image and is seen hanging out with friends in another.

She also shared a couple of posts from her US vacation.

The actress finished shooting for her film “Good Luck Jerry" last month. She was last seen in the film “Roohi", which also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

first published:April 08, 2021, 21:11 IST