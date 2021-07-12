Janhvi Kapoor Sets the Temperature Soaring In Bodycon Dress, See Pic

Stars are finding quite unique ways to keep themselves occupied during this time. Janhnvi Kapoor is one such star who definitely knows how to use her time efficiently. The actress has in the past experimented with art, and is now back to steal the show with her style and good looks. Janhvi has always been considered a style and fashion icon — be it award shows, family outings or vacations and she knows how to look dazzling and steal the show. The actress recently posted a gorgeous picture of herself and sent fans into a tizzy. She has about nine million people following her on Instagram which goes on to show the amount of love people have for her.

Recently, she wore a beige body con dress that accentuated her curves perfectly. With loose curls, smoky eye makeup and a silver chain, Janhvi looked nothing less than a goddess.

Her fans went crazy as soon as she uploaded the pictures. She chose a neutral shade of lipstick to complement the look. Many including aunt Maheep Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra droppedemojis in the comment section. Her look gave fashion goals to many fashionistas as she posed gracefully for pictures.

Janhvi made her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Her chemistry with actor Ishan Khatter was admired by one and all. The Kapoor clan diva was last seen in Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her performance was also appreciated in last year’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was accepted by the audience with open arms. The upcoming years look pretty promising for her as she has quite a few projects like Dostana 2 and Goodluck Jerry to look forward to. Her versatility and on-screen charm has many admirers, who often compare her with her mother: late actress Sridevi.

