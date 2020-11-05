Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Pics as Sister Khushi Turns 20

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi turned 20 on Thursday and elder sister Janhvi is all excited for the birthday celebrations. Sharing a picture of the birthday girl, Janhvi shared an Instagram story where Khushi is wearing a slate blue off shoulder dress. Janhvi wrote ‘HBD almost.’

She also posted a collage where Janhvi and Khushi are hugging each other. Both the sisters look radiant and happy in the pictures.

According to a DNA report, Khushi is on a vacation to celebrate her birthday with Boney, Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor (daughter of Boney’s brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor) and others.

Khushi has not yet taken a plunge in the entertainment and showbiz world but already has many fan pages on social media. She is popular for her dressing and styling. She is studying at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) but is on a break since the Covid-19 lockdown in March. In a video shot for NYFA, Khushi said that although her family is in the entertainment business, she has seen it from afar. Speaking about working in Bollywood, she had said that she would like to prove herself before she starts working with the family.

In an interview to Karan Johar, Janhvi had said that her late mother Sridevi wanted Khushi to become an actor and not her. Janhvi started her career in Bollywood in 2018 with Dhadak. She recently appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which released on Netflix because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khushi and Janhvi are step-siblings of actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The two families came close after the sudden and sad demise of Khushi and Janhvi’s mother Sridevi. Speaking about the loss of a parent, Arjun said that he had gone through a similar time and wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy. It should be noted that Arjun lost mother Mona Shourie Kapoor in 2012.