Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic of Boney Kapoor, Sridevi; See Here
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a heart-warming throwback picture of her parents and simply captioned it with a heart emoji.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart-warming throwback photograph of her parents -- producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the image of Sridevi posing with Boney. The Dhadak actress captioned the photograph with a heart emoji.
Boney married Sridevi in 1996 and have two daughters together -- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai in February 2018.
Janhvi currently has three films in her kitty -- Rooh-Afza with actor Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's Takht and a film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.
Sridevi may be gone, but her legacy of love and warmth lives on. She was widely known and loved for her otherworldly acting skills, innate comic timing, and graceful dancing skills. Having worked in a male-dominated industry for over four decades, Sridevi stood tall entirely on her merit and proved women can more than excel. And, the commercial and critical success of her last release Mom, which also marked her 300th film outing, showed why she was still so relevant and valued.
