Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic of Boney Kapoor, Sridevi; See Here

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a heart-warming throwback picture of her parents and simply captioned it with a heart emoji.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Pic of Boney Kapoor, Sridevi; See Here
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart-warming throwback photograph of her parents -- producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the image of Sridevi posing with Boney. The Dhadak actress captioned the photograph with a heart emoji.



Boney married Sridevi in 1996 and have two daughters together -- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai in February 2018.

Janhvi currently has three films in her kitty -- Rooh-Afza with actor Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's Takht and a film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Sridevi may be gone, but her legacy of love and warmth lives on. She was widely known and loved for her otherworldly acting skills, innate comic timing, and graceful dancing skills. Having worked in a male-dominated industry for over four decades, Sridevi stood tall entirely on her merit and proved women can more than excel. And, the commercial and critical success of her last release Mom, which also marked her 300th film outing, showed why she was still so relevant and valued.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram