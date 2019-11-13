Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Childhood Picture with Khushi, Boney Kapoor as Filmmaker Takes Charge of Kitchen

Missing Khushi and Boney Kapoor on the latter's birthday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture, where the trio can be seen hugging each other as Boney takes the charge of the kitchen.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor Shares Childhood Picture with Khushi, Boney Kapoor as Filmmaker Takes Charge of Kitchen
Missing Khushi and Boney Kapoor on the latter's birthday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture, where the trio can be seen hugging each other as Boney takes the charge of the kitchen.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor turned a year older on Monday and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor was among the first ones to wish the filmmaker on social media. Janhvi took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for her father. Crediting him for the energy and positivity in her life, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa, you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you."

She also mentioned how she draws inspiration from her father who has survived tough times, adding, "Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it."

While Janhvi is busy shooting for Dostana 2 in Punjab, Boney flew to New York to catch with his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who's pursuing an acting course in the city. Missing the two on the special occasion, Janhvi shared a throwback picture, where the trio can be seen hugging each other as Boney takes the charge of the kitchen. They are also joined in by a friend.

Take a look:

bgdn

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is currently working on a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. Whereas, Jahnvi is currently in Amritsar for the shooting of her next, Dostana 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. Reportedly, the film will see Janhvi and Kartik as siblings who fall for the same guy played by Lakshya. The film is slated to release in 2020.

Apart from that, she has Gunjan Saxena's biopic and Roohi Afza costarring Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar's Takht lined up next.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram