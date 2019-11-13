Janhvi Kapoor Shares Childhood Picture with Khushi, Boney Kapoor as Filmmaker Takes Charge of Kitchen

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor turned a year older on Monday and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor was among the first ones to wish the filmmaker on social media. Janhvi took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for her father. Crediting him for the energy and positivity in her life, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa, you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you."

She also mentioned how she draws inspiration from her father who has survived tough times, adding, "Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it."

While Janhvi is busy shooting for Dostana 2 in Punjab, Boney flew to New York to catch with his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who's pursuing an acting course in the city. Missing the two on the special occasion, Janhvi shared a throwback picture, where the trio can be seen hugging each other as Boney takes the charge of the kitchen. They are also joined in by a friend.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is currently working on a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. Whereas, Jahnvi is currently in Amritsar for the shooting of her next, Dostana 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. Reportedly, the film will see Janhvi and Kartik as siblings who fall for the same guy played by Lakshya. The film is slated to release in 2020.

Apart from that, she has Gunjan Saxena's biopic and Roohi Afza costarring Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar's Takht lined up next.

