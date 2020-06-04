MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Shares 'Fun Memz' From Old Phone, Watch Her Dance to Madhuri Dixit's Ore Piya

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of throwback photos and dance videos she found on her old phone.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Actress Janhvi Kapoor did a major #ThrowbackThursday post on Instagram, when she shared some photos and videos from her old phone. The actress found her old phone and decided to share some of the memories stored in it with her social media followers.

In a single post, Janvhi shared a video of her dancing to Madhuri Dixit's song Ore Piya, a travel snapshot with her father, a photo with Kathak exponent Pt Birju Maharaj, and some photos with her sister Khushi and designer Manish Malhotra.

"Found my old phone, found some fun memz," she wrote alongwith the post, which also included a second dance video of her rehearsing to an old Hindi song, as well as a back shot of her standing in an old monument. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Found my old phone, found some fun memz

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

On Wednesday, Janhvi took to her social media account to share a heartwarming picture of her parents - Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi - to commemorate what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. The black and white photo shows Boney and Sridevi embracing each other blissfully smiling for the camera.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Anniversary ❤️

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

