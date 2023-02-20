Janhvi Kapoor on Monday shared glimpses of her many moods. From being a diva to feeling like a “mess,” the actress seems to have dropped a couple of behind scenes from her film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Keeping her caption short, Janhvi let her series of pictures speak a thousand words about her multifaceted days. From the looks of Janhvi’s latest photo dump, it appears that she starts her day with some Vitamin D, relishes a scrumptious breakfast, and comes back home after giving her 100 per cent at work. Therefore, while sharing the pictures, the Good Luck Jerry actress wrote in the caption, “Some days fresh, some days mess.”

Soaking in the warmth, Janhvi began her slew of pictures with a sunkissed car selfie. The actress looked radiant, as she kept her straight tresses open and wore a white tank top with the nude makeup look. Adding the perfect dazzle, Janhvi in a blurry picture can be seen posing in a glittery lehenga. While the actress accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, she gave herself a final touch with a dramatic eye look. Janhvi also teased her Insta family with delicious cream cinnamon rolls. The actress gave a glance at her cricket practice, which appears to be preparing her for her upcoming movie. Sporting entire cricket gear, Janhvi can be seen holding a bat on the pitch. In another picture, she was also seen engaged in fielding practice.

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to react to the post. Orry commented,"U r very pretty," another comment reads, “Gorgeous hotty." A second fan wrote, “beautyyyy." A third fan added, “Janhvi is a gorgeous lady ❤️❤️."

Apart from giving a view of the picturesque location, she has been shooting at, Janhvi, in one of the pictures, can be seen making a grumpy face, while the crew is gearing up for the shot. Decked in a black hoodie, Janhvi is passing crabby expressions at the camera. Lastly, the actress drooped a boomerang of herself, which truly gives a close-up of her irritable mood. While acknowledging the post, several users cheered the actress. Many compared her with Nora Fatehi. A few seemed intrigued with her playing cricket. A user commented, “Looking like Nora Fateh right?” and ended with a red heart-eye emoticon. Another commented, “Girls who play cricket (red heart emoticon).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the survival-thriller Mili. Next, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, which is expected to release around April. The actress also has Vijay Devarakonda starrer, Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here