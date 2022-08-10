Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Most Special Raksha Bandhan Memory

Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way since making her debut with Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak in 2018. She has impressed both the critics and the audiences with her terrific work in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor belongs to one of the most prominent families of Bollywood and is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Her half-brother Arjun Kapoor is also an actor, and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut.

Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about rakhi celebrations in the Kapoor family. In a recent interview with ETimes, Janhvi talked about her most memorable Raksha Bandhan.

“The first time when I tied Arjun bhaiyya a rakhi was definitely the most memorable Raksha Bandhan for me. It wasn’t too long ago, but it was special,” Janhvi was quoted as saying.

Janhvi added that Raksha Bandhan, for me, always symbolised a day when the whole family gets together, no matter how busy we are. “We cousins get together and have a nice meal. There’s a warm, fuzzy feeling of seeing family around, feeling a renewed sense of security and catching up with each other, which we don’t have the luxury of often doing the same,” she said.

On the work front, Janhvi recently starred in Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. The film has received decent reviews from the audience and many are even calling it as the best movie of Janhvi’s career. Good Luck Jerry was released directly on Disney+Hotstar on July 29.

Janhvi has many interesting projects in her kitty. She will reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Karan Johar’s Mr & Mrs Mahi. There are also reports that Janhvi will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana.

