Janhvi Kapoor Shares Photo Dump of Her 'Self-care' Week in Sexy Monokini; See Viral Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is living her life in good spirits as her latest Instagram post suggests. The 24-year-old actress shared a photo dump on Wednesday afternoon giving her followers a glimpse into her self-care week. While most of us are only dreaming of summer days, Janhvi seems to be already living it.

The actress was seen in a chic black monokini with the Sun setting in the background. The actress served the recent swimwear look after her previous post where she wore a halter neck yellow floral bikini top. The latest photo dump shared by the actress also featured a fun get-together that Janhvi enjoyed with her friends. The picture featured a sumptuous table spread that included Mediterranean cuisine. In the following picture, the actress shared a portrait of a rose-gold sunset.

Janhvi shared another picture where she was seen enjoying the sunset with her friends. Along with the set of photos, the actress wrote, “eudaimonia” which is a Greek word meaning “good spirit.”

Janhvi’s Instagram uploads have given her followers and fans a glimpse into her recent self-care weekend. In her previous post, Janhvi was spotted taking a dip in the swimming pool.

In another Instagram post from earlier this week, Janhvi shared a picture as she spent her day beside the pool. The actress was seen in a fashionable pink cutout mesh swimsuit to remind us of summer days gone by.

This is not the first time the Bollywood actress who made her debut in 2018 was spotted in a bikini. Last year, Janhvi shared pictures from her holiday in Dubai where she chose to wear a black floral print bikini paired with a co-ord sarong. The actress flaunts her toned abs in the Instagram post.

