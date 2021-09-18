Janhvi Kapoor Shares Pics from Her Pilates Session on Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor loves to experiment with her ensembles and keeps impressing her fans with her stunning pictures on Instagram. She also loves to give followers a glimpse of her life — whether it be her workout sessions, therapeutic art sessions, dance practices or peaceful moments with family. She recently shared pictures from her Pilates session. She added a couple of emojis along with her post.

Janhvi made her debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Based on the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule, Janhvi was paired with Ishaan Khatter. Their chemistry and the film’s music won many hearts and she was appreciated for her performance in the film. She wooed the audiences again with Netflix anthology Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was well-received by one and all. She will soon impress her fans with Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry.

