MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Picture Of ‘Rare Winning Moment’

credits - Janhvi Kapoor instagram

credits - Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has added a picture of herself playing cards with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor on Instagram.

Share this:

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be making use of the coronavirus lockdown period the most. From flaunting her painting skills to sharing new life lessons learnt in self-isolation, the actress is quite active on the platform and creating a buzz with her posts.

Now, the Dhadak actress has added a picture of herself playing cards with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor to her Insta story section.

Janhvi can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with pyjamas, while sister Khushi can be seen clad in a red hoodie teamed with shorts. The picture shows Janhvi’s father and film producer Boney Kapoor engrossed in the game.

Sharing the snap, she captioned, “Rare moment of me almost winning captured”.

Janhvi

Earlier, Janhvi uploaded a video on her Instagram story section in which she prepared carrot cake and wanted her sister to taste the cake. The clip showed Khushi telling Janhvi, “It is good”. However, when Janhvi asked her to eat more, she declined to have the cake.

Watch the video:

Professionally, Janhvi will be seen in a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It features actors Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Apart from it, she is all set to make her appearance in, Roohi Afzana, Mr. Lele, Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres