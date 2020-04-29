Janhvi Kapoor Shares Picture Of ‘Rare Winning Moment’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be making use of the coronavirus lockdown period the most. From flaunting her painting skills to sharing new life lessons learnt in self-isolation, the actress is quite active on the platform and creating a buzz with her posts.

Now, the Dhadak actress has added a picture of herself playing cards with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor to her Insta story section.

Janhvi can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with pyjamas, while sister Khushi can be seen clad in a red hoodie teamed with shorts. The picture shows Janhvi’s father and film producer Boney Kapoor engrossed in the game.



Sharing the snap, she captioned, “Rare moment of me almost winning captured”.

Earlier, Janhvi uploaded a video on her Instagram story section in which she prepared carrot cake and wanted her sister to taste the cake. The clip showed Khushi telling Janhvi, “It is good”. However, when Janhvi asked her to eat more, she declined to have the cake.

Watch the video:

Professionally, Janhvi will be seen in a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It features actors Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Apart from it, she is all set to make her appearance in, Roohi Afzana, Mr. Lele, Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht.

