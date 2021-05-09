Janhvi Kapoor Shares Precious Throwback Pictures of Sridevi on Mother's Day

On Mother’s Day, actress Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, on Instagram. Apart from sharing pictures with her mother, she also shared Sridevi’s childhood picture with her grandparents.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, which also featured her father Boney Kapoor as well as Sridevi’s parents, veteran South actors Vijaykumar and Manjula Vijaykumar. Janhvi captioned the post, “My Mumma."

Janhvi’s sister Khushi also shared a series of childhood photos featuring the late actress. She wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best."

The legendary actress lost her life in Dubai and her cause of death was cited as accidental drowning. Her last film was Mom in which she essayed the role of Devki Sabarwal. For her role in this film she was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress. The crime thriller movie directed by Ravi Udyawar hit the theatres in 2017. The movie also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, among others.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, the film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara.

She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here