Janhvi Kapoor Shares Priceless Throwback Pic of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, on Monday, posted a fond memory of her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on social media. The throwback picture is pure love and brings nostalgia for the young actress. In Janhvi’s Instagram story, the late actress and her husband look happy as they pose for the camera.

The background behind the couple is of a beach – with sand and water. Sridevi is dressed in a red top paired with black bottoms while Boney is seen in a chequered shirt. The duo flashes hearty smiles as they share a huge warm embrace.

Sridevi died under mysterious circumstances, in Dubai where she went to attend her nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The cause of the death of the veteran actress was determined as accidental drowning. The untimely demise of the actress is still a subject of shock and grief for millions. Janhvi misses her mother dearly since she passed away in 2018. She keeps Sridevi alive in her memories and often shares heartfelt posts for her.

Janhvi marked Mother’s Day this year with another heart-warming post. The photo shows a pint-sized Janhvi in her mother’s arms.

The actress also dedicated a post on her mother’s death anniversary in February. The caption of the photo reads, “Miss you everyday”

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The biographical drama directed by Sharan Sharma also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Up next, Janhvi has Roohi Afzana, also starring Rajkummar Rao. The comedy horror helmed by Hardik Mehta will also feature Varun Sharma, Aamna Sharif, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa and Ronit Roy. Janhvi will appear as the leading lady in Dostana 2. The male leads of the film are Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She has also committed to star in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht.