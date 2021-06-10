Janhvi Kapoor Shares Stunning View from Her Mumbai House

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself, the view from her balcony and fun moments with her friends. The photos have been clicked at her Mumbai residence at the time of sunset. The first image in the series is a candid snap of the actress in which she is seen looking at the beautiful view from her balcony. The second picture is of the gorgeous skyline and the city view; in the subsequent image, one of Janhvi’s friends is seen leaning on her shoulder. Remaining pictures are candid happy moments that the diva spent with two of her friends.

Her post in less than four hours has got over two lakh likes. To complement the set of stunning snaps she has used a red heart emoji as the caption. Janhvi had recently also shared a fun reel with a bunch of her friends. In the short video her gang could be seen grooving on a viral Instagram trend. The reel garnered over six million views and was much loved by her virtual family. Most of her friends who were a part of the reel have left funny reactions in the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will soon be seen in the film Good Luck Jerry which is being directed by Sidharth Sengupta and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Aanand L Rai. The movie is a remake of a 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Other integral roles in the film will be played by Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Deepak Dobriyal, and Sushant Singh.

Apart from this, she will also star in the movie titled Bombay Girl. She is collaborating with her father Boney Kapoor for the film in which she is going to play the role of a rebellious teenager. The upcoming Hindi film is being directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. Other information regarding the film’s release date etc have not been shared by makers till now.

