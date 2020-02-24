English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic with an Emotional Note

On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic with an Emotional Note

On Sridevi's second death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor shared an image of the two from her childhood.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
Share this:

February 24 marks the death anniversary of the legendary actress Sridevi, who redefined stardom for female actors in India. On the occasion, her daughter Janhvi remembered the late actress with an emotional post and a throwback picture of her mother.

On her second death anniversary, Janhvi shared an image of Sridevi from her childhood. Janhvi as a toddler can be seen hugging Sridevi in the black white picture and captioned it as, "Miss you everyday."

A number of celebs like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Mohit Marwah among others reacted to the pic by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram

Miss you everyday

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

The Bollywood star tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Bollywood's first female superstar was in Dubai for a family wedding.

Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film Thunaivan. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story