On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic with an Emotional Note

February 24 marks the death anniversary of the legendary actress Sridevi, who redefined stardom for female actors in India. On the occasion, her daughter Janhvi remembered the late actress with an emotional post and a throwback picture of her mother.

On her second death anniversary, Janhvi shared an image of Sridevi from her childhood. Janhvi as a toddler can be seen hugging Sridevi in the black white picture and captioned it as, "Miss you everyday."

A number of celebs like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Mohit Marwah among others reacted to the pic by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

The Bollywood star tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Bollywood's first female superstar was in Dubai for a family wedding.

Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film Thunaivan. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.

