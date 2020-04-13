MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Video as She Misses Dancing During Lockdown

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress shared a clip dancing to 'Salaam' track from Aishwarya Rai's movie Umrao Jaan.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a throwback video from her dance class on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

In the clip, Janhvi clad in a pink salwar suit is seen grooving to the track Salaam from Aishwarya Rai’s starrer Umrao Jaan. Captioning the clip, the 23-year-old wrote, “Missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?”

Soon after sharing the footage, her friends from the industry flooded the post with adorable comments. Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor said, “Atti sundarrrrrr.” To her comment, Janhvi replied by dropping heart emojis. Love Aaj Kal actress Aarushi Sharma wrote, “Beautiful”. Bollywood director Sharan Sharma said, “Live kathak session must happen soon,” and designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis. Earlier, Janhvi had flaunted her painting skills on social media. Along with her artwork, she wrote, “Self-isolation productivity”.


Janhvi will be seen in a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in important roles. Apart from it, she also has Roohi Afzana, Mr. Lele and Dostana 2 in her kitty. Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht. It stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

