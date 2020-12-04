News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Janhvi Kapoor Shows How She's Keeping it Together in 2020 with This Photo

    Janhvi Kapoor Shows How She's Keeping it Together in 2020 with This Photo

    Janhvi Kapoor pulled a face while posing for a photo shoot and says that explains how she feels in 2020.

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has used a picture to express how she is keeping it together in 2020. The actress took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from a photoshoot. In one image, she is calmly posing for the camera, while in the second her expression changes to a blend of confusion and eagerness to get it over with.

    "Trying to keep it together this year like," she wrote as caption.

    Recently, Janhvi went back in time for a day, to fantasize about living in the fifties. The actress posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

    She did mention she enjoyed it. "Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed," Janhvi captioned the pictures, which currently has over 95K likes on the photo-sharing website.

    The actress, who was recently seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".


