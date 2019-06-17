Take the pledge to vote

Janhvi Kapoor Shows Off Her Belly Dancing Moves for Dance Deewane Challenge, Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor showed off her belly dancing skills in the video and put it in her Instagram stories as part of the Dance Deewane challenge thrown at her by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

Updated:June 17, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Shows Off Her Belly Dancing Moves for Dance Deewane Challenge, Watch Video
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor recently took up the Dance Deewane 2 challenge, thrown at her by director Shashank Khaitan, and decided to do her belly dancing warm-up to the tunes of the reality show's theme song. The #DD2challenge was started by Madhuri Dixit to promote the reality show, in which she started a chain of celebs asking their friends to put up a short dance video. Madhuri and Shashank are both on the judges' panel of Dance Deewane 2.

Shashank, who directed Janhvi in her debut movie Dhadak, did his bit of the dance challenge, and then threw it at the 22-year-old actress, her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter and Varun Dhawan. While Varun is yet to respond, Janhvi and Ishan both have posted their dance videos. Dressed in a pink sports bra and white shorts, Janhvi showed off her belly dancing skills in the video and put it in her Instagram stories, thanking Shashank for the challenge.

Take a look:

Janhvi is a fitness enthusiast and is often photographed leaving her gym in trend-setting clothes. There many videos on social media where she can be seen working out. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht and the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Ishan also posted his video, doing some quick steps for the challenge and sharing it on social media.

