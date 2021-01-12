Janhvi Kapoor Shows Off Insane Belly Dancing Moves to Kareena Kapoor's Song

Janhvi Kapoor is quite diligent when it comes to sticking to her fitness routine and dance lessons. The eldest daughter of Sridevi takes her dance lessons quote seriously and is trained in a number of dance forms, belly dancing being one of them.

Before the lockdown, the actress used to regularly share videos from her rehearsals. But it seems the pandemic has affected her dance lessons too. On Tuesday she shared a throwback video from one of her belly dance practice sessions and said, "Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz."

In the video, Janhvi shows off her belly dancing skills to the beats of a song from Asoka starring Kareena Kapoor. Take a look:

Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has begun shooting for Good Luck Jerry in Punjab, the film's producer Aanand L Rai announced on Monday. The movie, backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

Rai took to Twitter to share the first look of the film featuring Janhvi. "Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #JanhviKapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today!" the filmmaker wrote.

