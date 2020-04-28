MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Shows She is Missing Varanasi with a Slow-Mo Throwback Video

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a throwback video from her trip to Varanasi, saying she misses the city.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor has been self isolating in Mumbai with her family but the actress is missing Varanasi. The Ghost Stories actress has shared a video of herself on a boat from her trip to Varanasi.

Posting the video, Janhvi wrote "Missing #varanasi", followed by a yellow heart emoji. The slow motion video shows her seated on a boat for a ride on the river Ganga, shot from behind her. At one moment, she turns to look at the camera as her hair is caught in the breeze. She is dressed in a simple white and green salwar kameez.

Missing #varanasi 💛

Janhvi has been sharing fun videos and reflective posts. A bulk of her pictures and videos are with her sister Khushi. On one occasion, Khushi turned a hairdresser for the actor, another time, she posted a picture while sitting on her sister's lap. The actress also posted a long note about the stuff this lockdown has taught her.

Janhvi has been posting a lot of throwback stuff during the lockdown, be it a magazine photoshoot or an old dance rehearsal video. She also indulged in some fun painting some weeks back.

