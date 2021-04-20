Janhvi Kapoor Shows Us How She'd React if Her Red Carpet Outfit Fails to Fit on the Event Day

Actress Janhvi Kapoor proves time and again that drama flows in her genes. In her recent Instagram post, the 24-year-old actress showed us how she would react if her outfit for the Filmfare red carpet did not fit her on the event day.

In the Instagram Reel video shared by Janhvi, the actress is seen grooving to the hit Bunty aur Babli song Kajra Re. Wearing dark denim shorts and white crop top, Janhvi is seen vibing to Shankar Mahadevan’s classical singing as the caption on the video reads, “When you realise your Filmfare red carpet outfit is not fitting you on the d-day." As the song reaches Alisha Chinai’s part where she sings how her calmness has been stirred by the thought or “mera chain vain sab ujda”, Janhvi channels her inner drama queen. The actress shows her 11.1 million followers how she would lose her calm and spiral into anxious thoughts of what she would do next.

The Instagram Reel has received over 3,35,853 likes since it was posted on her social media handle earlier today. Fans and followers of Janhvi have reacted to her latest post by posting red heart and fire emojis.

This is not the first time Janhvi has entertained her followers with a hilarious Reel. Last week, the actress had posted a TikTok inspired dance video where she and her squad was seen busting hilarious moves to Cardi B’s latest song Up. Wearing a purple sweatshirt and yellow shorts, Janhvi was seen laughing as she danced and watched her friends dance to the not-so-easy steps of the TikTok dance trend. However, on Tuesday, the actress posted an impressive Reel dancing to the same song with her friend. Janhvi also mentioned in the caption that she was missing the Filmfare stage where she could have performed had the pandemic not been there.

The actress was last seen in horror-comedy movie, Roohi which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

