Janhvi Kapoor Sings Katrina Kaif’s ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ to Motivate Herself During Pilates

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram story to share throwback video from pilates class. “Gym tip: visualise Sheila when in need of motivation," and added, “And if that doesn’t work then go home," the actress wrote alongside the video.

Earlier, the actress posted some snapshots of her holiday in Maldives, posing by the sea at sunset in a hologram monokini. “Iridescence,” she wrote as caption for the image.

She also shared pictures at an infinity pool. She posed with a plate full of food in an image and was seen hanging out with friends in another.

Other celebs like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Shraddha Kapoor have also been to Maldives recently.

Janhvi’s recent release was Roohi. She has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and Good Luck Jerry, that she recently concluded filming in Punjab, in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here