Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Kapoor Dole Out Major Fashion Goals as They Step Out Together

Janhvi Kapoor, on Sunday, was spotted at her friend Orhan Awatramani’s birthday party. Janhvi was joined by her sister Khushi for the celebrations. In the pictures shared on Instagram Stories, we could also spot Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff and Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter, and Janhvi's BFF Tanisha Santoshi. For the birthday party, Janhvi went with a lavender bodycon short dress and complemented her look with a pair of white sneakers. Khushi, who is know for her on-point fashion picks, went with an off-shoulder black top and paired it with a brown leather skirt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She will thereafter play the lead in Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal. This will also mark her first project with her father, Boney Kapoor, who is producing the movie, will be this one. Additionally, Janhvi has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, which will be released on April 7.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor will make their significant Bollywood debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will also mark their debut with this film. Netflix will stream the movie, which is based on the well-known comic book of the same name.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently working with Karan Johar as his assistant director in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

