Janhvi Kapoor Slams Paps For Asking Boney Kapoor to Remove Mask: 'Galat Advice Mat Dijiye'

After the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in India, the country is slowly healing. There have been several relaxations gradually allowed by state governments. However, the pandemic is still very much here and wearing a mask is the utmost necessity. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, on Tuesday night, followed this protocol closely, after paparazzi tried to force her and her father Boney Kapoor to remove their masks to pose for photos. Not only did Janhvi not open her mask, she made her father put it back on and reprimanded the paparazzi.

In the video shared by Bollywoodpap, Boney can be seen posing and removing his mask, and Janhvi asking him to put it back on. After Boney wears the mask, photographers can be seen saying “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen).” To this, a visibly startled Janhvi says, ““Hoga, aise galat advice mat dijiye (Please don’t give wrong advice."

Jahnvi was also asked to show her tattoo by the paparazzi. The actress said that she has put the tattoo on Instagram. She got ‘I love you my Labbu’ inked on her arm on mom Sridevi’s third death anniversary. The line is from a note that the legendary actress had penned for her.

Fans took to the comment section to praise Janhvi for her actions. One netizen wrote, “Loving janhvis care towards her father," while another commented “responsible daughter" with clap emojis.

Meanwhile, Janhvi made her debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Based on the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule, Janhvi was paired with Ishaan Khatter. Their chemistry and the film’s music won many hearts and she was appreciated for her performance in the film. She wooed the audiences again with Netflix anthology Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was well-received by one and all. She will soon impress her fans with Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry.

