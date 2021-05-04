Janhvi Kapoor Spends Time Watching Life In A Metro, Calls Irrfan Khan 'Iconic'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. Her Instagram feed is filled with candid pictures and videos of her day-to-day life that includes ones with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, friends and some stunning selfies. After recently returning from vacation, she is now locked down at home due to the second wave of Covid-19. Amid this relaxation, the actress seems to have found a way to keep herself busy. She has been watching films and shares their glimpses with her fans.

The actress recently shared a sneak-peek of her current watch list on social media. Her Sunday night was all about watching the 2007 film, Life In A Metro. She posted two boomerang videos of endearing scenes from the Irrfan Khan starrer in her Instagram stories, which have disappeared now. In the first scene, Irrfan, who played the role of Monty in the film, can be seen hugging his co-star Konkona Sen Sharma, who played the role of Shruti. In the second scene, Irrfan appears in the getup of a groom and can be seen talking to Konkona’s character.

Janhvi was all praise for the late actor and called him “iconic”.

Irrfan passed away last year on April 29. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2019. On his first death anniversary that took place last week, many from the industry remembered him. While some wrote about him on social media, others paid him tribute by remembering his films. He was last seen in Angrezi Mediumwhich was released in March 2020.

Recently, the legendary artist was honoured in the In Memoriam section of the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. Every year, the Academy Awards recall the stars who have passed away in the past year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has been shooting for Good Luck Jerry.

