Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to Release on Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in her upcoming film The Kargil Girl, took to social media to announce that the film will skip the theatrical release and will premiere on Netflix.

The streaming giant too shared the news with a video captioned as, “'Plane ladka udaye ya ladki, usse pilot hi kehte hain'- Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, arriving soon. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix”

The upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is based on the first female Indian Air Force pilot and first Indian woman Air Force pilot in combat with Srividya Rajan. Reportedly, the main focus of the film is about how Gunjan Saxena's determination helped her overcome the opposition she faced. This is particularly because being a pilot was not seen as a job that a woman could do. Nevertheless, Gunjan Saxena proved them wrong.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and co-produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Johar. Its primary cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta and Vijay Verma among others.

The announcement of Gunjan Saxena to have a direct OTT release comes after Amazon Prime Video announced the release of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starter Gulabo Sitabo along with six highly-anticipated Indian films.

Spanning five Indian languages, the direct-to-service line-up features Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan in the lead, legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika in addition to Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada). The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

