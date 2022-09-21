Janhvi Kapoor Steals a Million Hearts With Floral-Printed Chiffon Saree, See Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to grab the attention of the fashion police with her on-fleek style statements. Janhvi’s fashion diaries seem to get better and better with each passing day. The actress often shares snippets of her modish avatars on social media, inspiring fans with her richly-infused wardrobe collection.

Janhvi’s Instagram posts are a clear indication of the actress’ love for sarees. From dazzling embroidered drapes to soft floral ones, Janhvi aces traditional wear with elegance. Recently, the Dhadak actress has once again set the Internet on fire with her quintessential saree look. She proved that pink is the colour of her soul.

Draped in a floral chiffon saree with pink piping, Janhvi looked straight out of a dream. The soft pastel-hued floral patterns on the saree were laced with translucent details. The actress unleashed her boldness by perfectly teaming up her saree with a matching slip blouse having a risque-plunging neckline.

Representing the junior version of late veteran actress and style icon Sridevi, Janhvi seemed to walk in her mother’s shoes effortlessly. She picked minimal jewellery to accessorise her look, with only a pair of pear earrings, dangling from her ears. For the hairdo, she tied up her brunette tresses in a ponytail, letting loose the rest of her locks.

Janhvi struck some lovely poses for the fancy photoshoot. While Sridevi’s daughter won hearts with her million-dollar smile in some of the snaps, she made sure that no one could take their eyes off her as she ruffled the saree drapes in a few other clicks. The rosy blush cheeks accompanied by dewy makeup completed Janhvi’s desi look.

Janhvi’s latest saree diaries drew in countless reactions from her fans, who couldn’t help but gush over her saree-clad pictures. They showered the actress’ comment section with innumerable heart and fire emojis.

Janhvi’s drool-worthy snaps also caught the eye of popular Bollywood stylist, Tanya Ghavri. “Baby girl,’ she commented, adding a string of hearts.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s Good Luck Jerry. She will next be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Bawaal opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Janhvi is also a part of Puri Jagannadh’s pan-Indian film, Jana Gana Mana, alongside South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde.

