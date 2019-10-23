Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit
Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow shade salwar suit with a dupatta as she walked towards her car. The video captured the price tag attached to her dupatta.
credits - Janhvi Kapoor/Viral Bhayani
Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently clicked wearing a dupatta with a price tag on it. Netizens were quick to spot the fashion faux pas and crack jokes about it. In a video posted on Instagram, Janhvi was seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta. The camera followed her till her car. At one point, when she turned around, the price tag could be seen on the dupatta.
The comments section is full of people writing on her dupatta's price tag.
"tag ..bhul gyi nikalna," one wrote.
Another user wrote, "Did she or her stylist rob that suit from a shop? It has that sensor wala thing attached to dupatta."
"Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn't have tag... that's y," a user wrote in jest.
Myntra was quick to respond. A comment was posted on behalf of the fashion e-commerce company on Wednesday. It read, "Flag it, tag it, bag it. Clothes returned without a tag are as good as rag! We don't wanna brag, but if you follow the steps, your return will be without a snag!"
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor
- Can you Spot the Snake Hiding in Plain Sight in This Viral Photo from Australia?
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge