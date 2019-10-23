Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit

Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow shade salwar suit with a dupatta as she walked towards her car. The video captured the price tag attached to her dupatta.

IANS

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit
credits - Janhvi Kapoor/Viral Bhayani

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently clicked wearing a dupatta with a price tag on it. Netizens were quick to spot the fashion faux pas and crack jokes about it. In a video posted on Instagram, Janhvi was seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta. The camera followed her till her car. At one point, when she turned around, the price tag could be seen on the dupatta.

The comments section is full of people writing on her dupatta's price tag.

"tag ..bhul gyi nikalna," one wrote.

Another user wrote, "Did she or her stylist rob that suit from a shop? It has that sensor wala thing attached to dupatta."

"Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn't have tag... that's y," a user wrote in jest.

Myntra was quick to respond. A comment was posted on behalf of the fashion e-commerce company on Wednesday. It read, "Flag it, tag it, bag it. Clothes returned without a tag are as good as rag! We don't wanna brag, but if you follow the steps, your return will be without a snag!"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram