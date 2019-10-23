Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently clicked wearing a dupatta with a price tag on it. Netizens were quick to spot the fashion faux pas and crack jokes about it. In a video posted on Instagram, Janhvi was seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta. The camera followed her till her car. At one point, when she turned around, the price tag could be seen on the dupatta.

The comments section is full of people writing on her dupatta's price tag.

"tag ..bhul gyi nikalna," one wrote.

Another user wrote, "Did she or her stylist rob that suit from a shop? It has that sensor wala thing attached to dupatta."

"Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn't have tag... that's y," a user wrote in jest.

Myntra was quick to respond. A comment was posted on behalf of the fashion e-commerce company on Wednesday. It read, "Flag it, tag it, bag it. Clothes returned without a tag are as good as rag! We don't wanna brag, but if you follow the steps, your return will be without a snag!"

