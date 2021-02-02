Janhvi Kapoor Struggles to Fit Into Her Dress, Julia Michaels Reacts to Vamika's First Pic

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram is something many will relate to. In the hilarious 'Before and After' post, the actress can be seen seated in a glam red gown as she gorges on a plate full of appetising delicacies. In the next pic, she is seen struggling to fit into a shimmering silver gown as her team meticulously tries to help her with it.

Janhvi's post has left fans in splits. Several dropped laughing emojis on the post while many shared how they can relate to it too.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Struggling to Fit into Dress After Hearty Meal is Absolutely Relatable

Anushka Sharma’s doppelganger and pop-star Julia Michaels has congratulated the Bollywood star as the latter shared the first photograph of her newborn daughter on social media. On Monday, Anushka Sharma introduced her daughter Vamika to the world by posting an adorable photo of her baby girl with Virat Kohli. Earlier in August, Julia had extended her best wishes to Anushka when the actress had announced her pregnancy. Julia commented on the first picture of the actress’ daughter Vamika by writing, "Congrats!"

A few years back, Julia took the Internet by storm with her uncanny resemblance to Anushka. She looked eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a bunch of pictures posted by her on social media. Anushka's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two divas as they flooded Twitter with pictures of Julia where she was looking like Anushka.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Doppelganger Julia Michaels Reacts to Baby Vamika's First Photo

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that the third installment in the much loved Munna Bhai franchise will be made. By saying this he countered the claims of actor Arshad Warsi, who plays the character of Circuit in it, that it will not happen.

While there has been a lot of anticipation around Munna Bhai 3, the movie has never really materialised till now. When asked about the film's progress or if in fact it will ever happen, Arshad had said in December last year, “Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so." “Sad for all of us,” he added.

Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says Munna Bhai 3 Will 'Absolutely' be Made, Counters Arshad Warsi's Claims

We have often seen Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra having cheerful exchanges on social media. However, it's a first that their husbands, Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas were seen having a fun conversation.

In his recent post, Ranveer promised personalised goodies to winners of a contest. Excited to hear about it, the American pop singer gushed over the Bollywood actor commented on the post writing, " I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars.”

Read: Nick Jonas is Fanboying Over Ranveer Singh and Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Them

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been much discussed ever since the former proposed marriage to her on Bigg Boss 14. Reports suggest that the two may tie the knot as soon as the reality show is over.

Now, we chance upon a throwback video in which Disha and Rahul look absolutely adorable dancing together at an event. Rahul is dressed in a violet coloured kurta and white pyjama and Disha compliments him in her light green traditional attire. They dance on Kartik Aaryan song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are Couple Goals as They Dance to Kartik Aaryan Song 'Dil Chori'

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.