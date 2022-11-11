Janhvi Kapoor Wears 'Chappal' With Lehenga, Struggles to Walk After Suffering Oops Moment; Video Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor never leaves a single opportunity to slay, be it in a western outfit or an ethnic wear. The actress’ fashion game is always on top. Most recently, the actress was spotted wearing a stunning sequin lehenga which appeared too heavy.

In a video, shared by a Bollywood paparazzo, the actress can be seen struggling while walking in that lehenga. What grabbed netizens’ attention was Janhvi’s footwear that she was wearing with the ethnic outfit. The actress sported a pair of slip-ons with the lehenga which left a section of the internet in splits. One user wrote, “Cleaning drive.” Another one commented, “Janhvi’s footwear,” alongside a bunch of laughter emojis.

This comes after Janhvi suffered an “oops moment” during her visit to Bigg Boss 16 set. At the time, Janhvi donned a bold cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit which appeared to be a little see-through as the actress was clicked by the photographers. Since her gown was skintight, the actress suffered the “oops moment” while she was posing for the paparazzi. A video of the same went viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, made quite an impact with her stellar performance in her last OTT film Good Luck Jerry. Critics and movie buffs alike were all praise for Janhvi as she did justice to her on-screen character. She most recently surprised the audience with her earnest performance as a nursing graduate in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili. The film received largely positive response, but failed to work at the box office.

