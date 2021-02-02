Janhvi Kapoor Struggling to Fit into Dress After Hearty Meal is Absolutely Relatable

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram is something many will relate to. In the hilarious 'Before and After' post, the actress can be seen seated in a glam red gown as she gorges on a plate full of appetising delicacies. In the next pic, she is seen struggling to fit into a shimmering silver gown as her team meticulously tries to help her with it.

Janhvi's post has left fans in splits. Several dropped laughing emojis on the post while many shared how they can relate to it too.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

She will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March.

"Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #janhavikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today," Aanand L Rai wrote on social media announcing the film.

The shooting on the project has been stalled a couple of times in Fatehgarh Sahib district and Patiala district due to the farmers' protests. A group of farmers had insisted that Janhvi make a comment on the ongoing farmers' protest.

Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.