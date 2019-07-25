Janhvi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker Attend Screening of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya
Producer Ekta Kapoor and stars Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut held a special screening of Judgementall Hai Kya for Bollywood celebs in Mumbai.
Ahead of Judgementall Hai Kya's release on July 26, the makers of the movie, along with producer Ekta Kapoor and stars Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut held a special screening for all Bollywood celebs in Mumbai on Wednesday. The movie screening was attended by stars in large numbers, who were present at the occasion to support Rajkummar and Kangana for their upcoming drama.
Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has recently signed a movie opposite Rajkummar, cheered for her co-star at the screening of his upcoming film. The movie screening also witnessed the presence of other celebs including Veerey Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor and actress Swara Bhasker.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actors Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dasani also attended the movie screening on Wendnesday evening. Others in attendance included Sonal Chauhan, Arjun Bijlani, Maniesh Paul, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Amyra Dastur and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
Director Madhur Bhandarkar, who has worked with Kangana in Fashion, was also present. Director Aanand L Rai turned up for the screening with a plaster on his right hand. While Kangana shone bright in a silver dress, her sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut wore a pink saree and a salwar-suit, respectively.
Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological thriller directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, the movie also stars Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill.
