Janhvi Kapoor Takes Cute Pics of Rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani in Ooty, Says 'Should Have Stayed'

It seems Janhvi Kapoor was enjoying some romantic time with her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani in Ooty, where her younger sister Khushi Kapoor is shooting for her acting debut ‘The Archies.’ On Friday, Orhan posted two breathtaking pictures of himself from Ooty alongside a caption that read: “Stay or leave".

Janhvi was quick to like the photos and couldn’t resist commenting on the post. She wrote: “Should have stayed." Orhan’s photos were taken by Janhvi who might not be seen in the pics but her shrug was visible. How are we so sure about this? Well, last week, Janhvi had shared a reel on her Instagram handle from her Ooty getaway, which featured her hugging Khushi. In the video, Janhvi was wearing the same red shrug.

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor rang in her 25th birthday with her girl gang in Tirumala. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pics from her birthday celebrations. Janhvi looked absolutely beautiful in a neon yellow saree which she teamed with a pink blouse. The actress completed her look with a pair of danglers and kept her makeup minimal.

At the time, Orhan Awatramani had dropped a love-filled comment on Janhvi’s post and even said, “I love you." “Happy birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor, wishing you the very very very best life has to offer and all the love and joy in the world. Sending only good vibes and tons of fortune and success your way. Just remember through God all things are possible, and never forget, that no one - absolute no one, can close a door that God has opened for you. Love you so much. Live laugh love - Orry," he commented.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.