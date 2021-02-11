Janhvi Kapoor Takes E-rickshaw for a Joyride on Sets of Good Luck Jerry

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Janhvi Kapoor has surely taken this quote and applied it in her real life. While shooting for her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry in Punjab, the actress was seen having a blast and lots of harmless fun. The team of Good Luck Jerry kickstarted the shooting in January 2021. In a video which surfaced online, Janhvi can be seen having the time of her life on the film sets in between shoots.

In the latest post that Janhvi shared with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, we see glimpses which reveal some surprising and interesting experiences she has had. Her sister Khushi Kapoor also accompanied the actress, who went candid all the way.

In one of the fun-filled videos, we see Janhvi trying her hands at an electric rickshaw and having loads of fun on the set. It seems like she took the opportunity well and did a good job riding the battery-driven rickshaw. Janhvi is dressed in a kurta-salwar and a dupatta with crew members sitting in the passenger seats.

Janhvi, who will don a simple avatar for her character, also shared her first look while getting her make-up done from the shooting schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Good Luck Jerry is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Janhvi plays the lead role. Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth and Neeraj Sood will be playing pivotal roles. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film is written by Pankaj Matta and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Makers of Janhvi's upcoming film Dostana 2 are scouting for a new location to resume shooting soon. She will star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the romantic comedy. Her line-up of films also include Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar's ensemble period film Takht.