Janhvi Kapoor Says Pankaj Tripathi Finds Her Creepy, Jackie Shroff, Vikrant Massey are Terrific in Criminal Justice
Bollywood stars joined in the celebrations of Navaratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, Irrfan Khan's first shot on the sets of Angrezi Medium made everyone emotional. Read about more news from showbiz in today's wrap.
Hotstar Specials' Criminal Justice released yesterday and has reacted quite a buzz. The performances of Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey are being lauded by audiences as well as critics. Some are even comparing it with Netflix's Sacred Games. The show narrates the story of Vikrant's Aditya, who is a student who drives a taxi to support his family, but gets embroiled in a murder mystery.
The country has been celebrating three festivals today - Navaratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Stars too joined in the celebrations, uploading photos dressed in traditional clothes and sending out wishes to their fans via social media.
Joining the growing list of Pankaj Tripathi's admirers is actress Janhvi Kapoor, who says she is extremely fond of the actor and told him as much at a party recently. She found an unconventional way of doing it, though.
Here are the entertainment news highlights for the day.
Amazon Prime Video is bringing back the second season of Laakhon Mein Ek with focus on the dark side of Indian medical world, starring Shweta Tripathi. Netflix is dropping the horror film The Silence next week, alongside an interactive series You vs Wild, alongside a bunch of other interesting content.
Read: Streaming Now: Laakhon Mein Ek Returns With Shweta Tripathi at the Centre of Season 2
Irrfan Khan has started shooting for Angrezi Medium, and producer Dinesh Vijan says the entire team got emotional when the actor gave his first shot for the film. He has resumed work a year after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was being treated abroad.
Read: Everyone Got Emotional When Irrfan Gave First Shot For Angrezi Medium, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan
Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar and Asha Bhonsle wished a year full of happiness, peace and prosperity and more to their well-wishers on the festival of Gudi Padwa and the first day of Navratra on Saturday.
Read: Gudi Padwa 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Wish a Year Full of Peace and Happiness
Also read: Gudi Padwa 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar Wish Fans on Marathi New Year
During a conversation on an episode of Voot's Feet up with the Stars, Janhvi narrated an incident from a party where she heard Pankaj Tripathi drawing similarities between acting and cooking mutton. Janhvi joined the conversation and said, "'Sir, par aap toh ice cream ho, aap sabko pasand ho (You are like an ice cream. Everyone likes you).' Right after I said it, he gave me a look. He probably thinks I am a creep."
Read: Pankaj Tripathi Thinks I Am A Creep, Says Janhvi Kapoor
Criminal Justice, the new series on Hotstar, drags a bit, every now and then, but manages to save grace, courtesy actors' performance. Watch it before Riz Ahmed and John Turturro's The Night Of. It may make you like it a little better that way. Otherwise, watch it for Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.
Read our review here: Criminal Justice Review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi's Performances Save The Day
Head back here for more news from the world of entertainment tomorrow.
