Janhvi Kapoor To Ananya Pandey, Star Kids Who Spent a Fortune on Lavish Homes

Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, celebrities live a lavish life indeed. Many B-town actors and actresses live in bungalows and houses whose remuneration touches the sky. Star kids of Bollywood are also often seen spending a huge sum of money on luxurious apartments, that are nothing but a visual delight to watch. If you are also curious to know about the opulent residences of some Bollywood star kids, just take a look below.

Janhvi Kapoor

Daughter of actor-producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor owns a lavish residence whose net worth will blow your mind away. Earlier, in the previous month, Janhvi invested Rs 39 crores in a three-story home in Juhu. On December 7, 2020, the agreement was signed. Additionally, it has been stated that the actor paid stamp duty in the amount of Rs. 78 lakhs for the new house.

Alia Bhatt

New mom Alia Bhatt also recently purchased a new home to welcome their little one along with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Raazi actress has purchased a brand-new condo in Bandra’s Vastu Pali Hill project on the fifth floor. According to reports, Alia paid Rs 32 crores for her brand-new home.

Arjun Kapoor

Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor also recently bought his new luxury flat in Mumbai, which cost him a fortune of 20-23 crores. Reports claim that the actor has deliberately bought the place because it is near his ladylove Malaika Arora Khan’s house.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff purchased a property in the elite gated neighbourhood of Rustomjee Paramount, Khar West, where flats vary in size from 2-8BHK. The base price of these flats starts between Rs 5.5-7 crores. The residence lies against the backdrop of the beautiful Arabian Sea and also harbours facilities like a fitness centre, a rock climbing wall, and a deck for stargazing.

Ananya Pandey

Veteran actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey also falls in the category of star kids who have bought a house at Pali Hill in Khar Dest worth Rs 10 crores. The place is known to have spacious interiors with contemporary designs, overlooking the bustling Mumbai city.

