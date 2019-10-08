Janhvi Kapoor to Collaborate with Father Boney Kapoor for Bombay Girl
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor will be collaborating together for the first time. Both of them are excited about the project which is a coming-of-age rebellious teenager's story.
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor will be collaborating together for the first time. Both of them are excited about the project which is a coming-of-age rebellious teenager's story.
After having her kitty full of interesting projects, Janhvi Kapoor has landed up with yet another project. The Dhadhak actress will be collaborating for father Boney Kapoor for the first time in his production titled Bombay Girl, where she will be playing a rebellious teenager.
Boney Kapoor confirmed the news to Hindustan Times and said, "I am surely very excited about the film. Janhvi will be doing something completely different from what she is doing in all her other movies.” After announcing a collaboration with son Arjun Kapoor earlier, Boney feels that it's going to be an emotional experience this time too since he is a parent. "I feel whenever a parent works with his/her kids, it’s an emotional experience, and the same holds true for me. I was equally overwhelmed when I teamed up with Arjun [Kapoor; son] for the first time,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
According to source close to the project, the movie will see Janhvi in a new character, diametrically opposite to her other roles. It’s a special project for both the father-daughter duo and is expected o go floors next year in January. Boney Kapoor will be producing the project with Mahaveer Jain.
While much details about the project hasn't been revealed, the story will be written and helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. Janhvi is excited about this coming-of-age movie and looks forward to it too.
Mahaveer Jain, who is “thrilled” for he project said, “I can promise one thing that it will be an unforgettable story.”
Janhvi will next be seen in the rom-com movie Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan. Next up she has the horror comedy Roohi Afza, co starring Rajkummar Rao. Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, the multistarrer Takht, and Rannbhoomi are her few other projects.
Janhvi will next be seen in the rom-com movie Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryna. Next up she has the
horror comedy Roohi Afza, co starring Rajkummar Rao. Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, the multi-starrer Takht, and Rannbhoomi are her few other projects.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- Indian Army Groove to Garba Track in Chilling Sub-Zero Degree Temperature
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits
- A Vibrating 'Floor Mat' is Microsoft's Latest Patent to Enhance the VR Experience
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates