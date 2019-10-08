Janhvi Kapoor to Collaborate with Father Boney Kapoor for Bombay Girl

After having her kitty full of interesting projects, Janhvi Kapoor has landed up with yet another project. The Dhadhak actress will be collaborating for father Boney Kapoor for the first time in his production titled Bombay Girl, where she will be playing a rebellious teenager.

Boney Kapoor confirmed the news to Hindustan Times and said, "I am surely very excited about the film. Janhvi will be doing something completely different from what she is doing in all her other movies.” After announcing a collaboration with son Arjun Kapoor earlier, Boney feels that it's going to be an emotional experience this time too since he is a parent. "I feel whenever a parent works with his/her kids, it’s an emotional experience, and the same holds true for me. I was equally overwhelmed when I teamed up with Arjun [Kapoor; son] for the first time,” he said.

According to source close to the project, the movie will see Janhvi in a new character, diametrically opposite to her other roles. It’s a special project for both the father-daughter duo and is expected o go floors next year in January. Boney Kapoor will be producing the project with Mahaveer Jain.

While much details about the project hasn't been revealed, the story will be written and helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. Janhvi is excited about this coming-of-age movie and looks forward to it too.

Mahaveer Jain, who is “thrilled” for he project said, “I can promise one thing that it will be an unforgettable story.”

Janhvi will next be seen in the rom-com movie Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan. Next up she has the horror comedy Roohi Afza, co starring Rajkummar Rao. Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, the multistarrer Takht, and Rannbhoomi are her few other projects.

