Janhvi Kapoor To Make Tollywood Debut Opposite Ram Charan? Read Here

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after new-age actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s romantic drama film Dhadak. The actress has been garnering rave reviews for her performance in the recently released film Mili. Now, Janhvi has made it to the headlines for her reported Telugu debut. According to the latest buzz, the Good Luck Jerry star will be making her debut in Tollywood in Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming film, featuring Ram Charan in lead.

Recently, Ram Charan made an official announcement about his next project. The actor has teamed up with Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama. The untitled film will have a pan-India release. It is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas. The Ram Charan-starrer is expected to go on floors anytime this month (December).

It has been reported that the film was first pitched to Jr NTR. The actor had even reportedly given a nod to the script. However, he could not sign the film due to his blocked dates for Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel’s projects.

Earlier, there were speculations that Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut with Jr NTR. Now, the 25-year-old actress is said to be making her Tollywood debut with Ram Charan. However, no official announcement about the same has been rolled out by the makers.

Back in February, Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, had reacted to reports of the actress making her debut with Jr NTR. He had set the record straight by saying that it was nothing more than a social media rumour. But, the producer did confirm that Janhvi will be making her debut in Tollywood soon. “Many fans of Sridevi have been asking about her acting in Telugu cinema. The fans here are indeed special to us and she will soon do it,” said Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan, and Mr and Mrs Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

