Janhvi Kapoor to Play ‘Jason Bourne’ Like Spy in Shashank Khaitan’s Film

This will be the first time that Janhvi and Varun will be sharing the screen space.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
After the success of Dhadak, Jahnvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan will come together for another project. Joining the trio will be Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan. This will be the first time that Janhvi and Varun will be sharing the screen space.

DNA has quoted a source saying, "Shashank and Karan Johar (who is backing the project) wanted a new pair for the film. They felt Janhvi would be a perfect fit."

Janhvi is said to be playing a spy in the film. Her character is expected to be inspired from the Jason Bourne series. International stunt experts will be roped in to design the action sequences for the film. “She will undergo rigorous training and perform some heavy-duty stunts,” the source added.

The report further states that the director is still working on the script and will confirm the casting once it is done. Khaitan, however, mentioned that Varun Dhawan will definitely be a part of his film.

Incidentally, both the actors have worked with Shashank. Janhvi made her debut with his film while Varun joined him for two films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On the work front, Janhvi and Varun are basking in the success of Dhadak and Sui Dhaaga: Made in India respectively. For future projects, Janhvi is roped in for Takht featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor while Varun has Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3 with Katrina Kaif. Currently, he is shooting for Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt.

