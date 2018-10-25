English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janhvi Kapoor to Play ‘Jason Bourne’ Like Spy in Shashank Khaitan’s Film
This will be the first time that Janhvi and Varun will be sharing the screen space.
Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
Loading...
After the success of Dhadak, Jahnvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan will come together for another project. Joining the trio will be Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan. This will be the first time that Janhvi and Varun will be sharing the screen space.
DNA has quoted a source saying, "Shashank and Karan Johar (who is backing the project) wanted a new pair for the film. They felt Janhvi would be a perfect fit."
Janhvi is said to be playing a spy in the film. Her character is expected to be inspired from the Jason Bourne series. International stunt experts will be roped in to design the action sequences for the film. “She will undergo rigorous training and perform some heavy-duty stunts,” the source added.
The report further states that the director is still working on the script and will confirm the casting once it is done. Khaitan, however, mentioned that Varun Dhawan will definitely be a part of his film.
Incidentally, both the actors have worked with Shashank. Janhvi made her debut with his film while Varun joined him for two films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
On the work front, Janhvi and Varun are basking in the success of Dhadak and Sui Dhaaga: Made in India respectively. For future projects, Janhvi is roped in for Takht featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor while Varun has Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3 with Katrina Kaif. Currently, he is shooting for Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt.
Follow @news18movies for more
DNA has quoted a source saying, "Shashank and Karan Johar (who is backing the project) wanted a new pair for the film. They felt Janhvi would be a perfect fit."
Janhvi is said to be playing a spy in the film. Her character is expected to be inspired from the Jason Bourne series. International stunt experts will be roped in to design the action sequences for the film. “She will undergo rigorous training and perform some heavy-duty stunts,” the source added.
The report further states that the director is still working on the script and will confirm the casting once it is done. Khaitan, however, mentioned that Varun Dhawan will definitely be a part of his film.
Incidentally, both the actors have worked with Shashank. Janhvi made her debut with his film while Varun joined him for two films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
On the work front, Janhvi and Varun are basking in the success of Dhadak and Sui Dhaaga: Made in India respectively. For future projects, Janhvi is roped in for Takht featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor while Varun has Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3 with Katrina Kaif. Currently, he is shooting for Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt.
Follow @news18movies for more
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Brings Night Mode And Halloween Theme: How to Download [Video]
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Undergoes Handling Tests at NATRAX - See Video
- Are You Diabetic? Read Here Why You Need to Keep a Tab on Your Blood Pressure
- Four Female Umpires Part of Officials Team for Women’s World T20 in November
- Apple, Samsung Fined Millions For Slowing Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...