Janhvi Kapoor to Play Kartik Aaryan's Sister in Dostana 2?

Karan Johar recently announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the new film. A male newcomer will also be joining the young stars in the movie, making it a trio for the new film. The new movie will be helmed by first time director Collin Dcunha.

At the time of the announcement, many presumed that Kartik and Janhvi were paired opposite each other. However, a Pinkvilla report suggests, the two actors will play siblings and not lovers.

A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie.”

“The reason why they called the third lead ‘a suitable boy’ is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel,” the source added.

Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was the story of two men - John and Abhishek - who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl (played by Priyanka Chopra) and strive to win her heart, only to realise that she loves someone else. The film also starred Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Bobby Deol.

