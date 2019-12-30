Janhvi Kapoor to Replace Kiara Advani in Mr Lele as Latter Exits Due to Date Issues?

It was previously reported that Varun Dhawan was to collaborate with Shashank Khaitan in a movie tentatively titled Mr Lele that would star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as the leading ladies. But new reports suggest that Kiara has dropped the project, and Janhvi Kapoor may have filled her place.

As per a Filmfare report, Kiara had to back out of the project owing to date issues. After her shot to fame with her box office blockbuster Kabir Singh, the actress has been getting quite some interesting projects. However, since she has already got a lot in her kitty, she was unable to commit to this project. In the year 2020, she has Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.

While Kiara was previously seen with Varun Dhawan in the movie Kalank, in a brief cameo, this would have been their first full-fledged movie together.

According to another report, Janhvi will be taking Kiara’s role and mark her first collaboration with the Dilwale actor. The actress recently wraped up the shoot of Gunjan Saxena biopic and will be seen in Ghost Stories, Roohi Afza and Dostana 2.

With this project, Varun will be teaming up with his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director for the third time.

