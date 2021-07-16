Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Kayoze Irani’s Dharma Productions Film? Here's What We Know

Bollywood actor Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani, who started his acting career with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, is reportedly donning the director’s hat for an upcoming project with Dharma Productions. If reports are to be believed, he has already finalised the leading lady for his film, and it is none other than Janhvi Kapoor.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Janhvi Kapoor has been locked to play the main female lead. Janhvi and Dharma were supposed to do two films - Dostana 2 and Mr Lele but both of them got stuck and are delayed. While Dostana 2 is undergoing a massive cast change after Dharma decided to replace Kartik Aaryan from the project, it was due to Kartik’s constant date clashes that Janhvi had to let go of Mr Lele as well. So, Karan decided to give Janhvi Kayoze’s film instead. It’s a very strong, emotional rom-com."

While the male lead has not been finalised yet, an insider informed that there is a chance “it could be any of Kayoze’s SOTY co-stars Varun Dhawan or Sidharth Malhotra, while many feel that it would be the latter this time".

Kayoze has been an assistant director in several Dharma films after his debut. Recently he directed a short for the Netflix Anthology Ajeeb Daastaans titled Ankahi.

Janhvi, on the other hand, has a series of projects lined up. She will be next seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry which is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara. She also has Colin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 in the pipeline. The film will also star debutante Lakshya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here