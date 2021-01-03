Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Remake of Kolamaavu Kokila Frontlined By Nayanthara

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has been roped in to lead the Hindi remake of Kolamaavu Kokila, will start shooting for the film in January. The Tamil film had starred Nayanthara and the remake will be based in North India, with tweaks for a pan-Indian audience.

According to a report in Mid-day, a source said, "Janhvi will fly to Punjab for the film which will be shot over 45 days in a [bio] bubble. They roll on January 9, and plan to shoot across various regions. Even though in each location, a different set of restrictions are imposed, strict safety protocol will be maintained."

They also said that Janhvi will sport a de-glammed look in the film. "Playing the part of a girl from a simple, middle-class family, she will be seen in braids and salwar-kurtas. It is also a coming-of-age movie of a girl who gets trapped in an extraordinary situation, and how she saves her family. In the process, she emerges resilient." The source also revealed that there are a few action sequences for which Janhvi has been prepping.

The film will be directed by Siddharth Sengupta. The 2018 Nayanthara starrer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is the story of a girl who gets involved in a drug racket to earn quick money. The film was liked by critics and audiences alike.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will next be seen in 'Roohi Afza' with Rajkummar Rao. She will also star in the sequel of 'Dostana' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The actress was last seen in a biopic based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.