Janhvi Kapoor to Work with Jr NTR in Trivikram Srinivas' Film: Reports

Janhvi Kapoor has already set her foot in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitaan’s Dhadak. Seems like the Bollywood actress is now all set to foray into south Indian cinema.







Following the footsteps of her mother Sridevi, who ruled south cinema for a long time, Janhvi will soon feature in a Tollywood movie. According to various reports doing rounds on social media, she will be cast opposite Jr NTR.







The Tollywood superstar, who will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, is making headlines for his next flick #NTR30.







If the rumours are to be believed, the Janhvi- Jr NTR movie is tentatively titled as Ayinau Poyi Ravale Hastinaku and will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.







The reports say that Janhvi Kapoor will play Jr NTR’s love interest. The actress has read the script and narration and has reportedly given it her nod. If everything goes according to plan, the movie will be released in summer next year.







Janhvi was last seen in Netflix’s anthology film Ghost Stories . She also made a special appearance in Irrfan’s movie Angrezi Medium for the song Kudi Nu Nachne De.







Her upcoming projects include Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana. While Gunjan Saxena is a biopic, Roohi Afzana will see Janhvi in a romantic role opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is currently busy with Dostana 2, helmed by Karan Johar.