MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor to Work with Jr NTR in Trivikram Srinivas' Film: Reports

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

If the reports are to be believed, the Janhvi- Jr NTR movie is tentatively titled Ayinau Poyi Ravale Hastinaku and will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Share this:

Janhvi Kapoor has already set her foot in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitaan’s Dhadak. Seems like the Bollywood actress is now all set to foray into south Indian cinema.


Following the footsteps of her mother Sridevi, who ruled south cinema for a long time, Janhvi will soon feature in a Tollywood movie. According to various reports doing rounds on social media, she will be cast opposite Jr NTR.


The Tollywood superstar, who will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, is making headlines for his next flick #NTR30.


If the rumours are to be believed, the Janhvi- Jr NTR movie is tentatively titled as Ayinau Poyi Ravale Hastinaku and will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.


The reports say that Janhvi Kapoor will play Jr NTR’s love interest. The actress has read the script and narration and has reportedly given it her nod. If everything goes according to plan, the movie will be released in summer next year.


Janhvi was last seen in Netflix’s anthology film Ghost Stories . She also made a special appearance in Irrfan’s movie Angrezi Medium for the song Kudi Nu Nachne De.


Her upcoming projects include Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana. While Gunjan Saxena is a biopic, Roohi Afzana will see Janhvi in a romantic role opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is currently busy with Dostana 2, helmed by Karan Johar.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story