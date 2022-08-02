Janhvi Kapoor Trains Hard for Upcoming Film Mr and Mrs Mahi After Returning From Poland: Back to the Grind

After impressing the audience in Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor has now started preparing in full swing for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. To get into the skin of her character, Janhvi has started learning cricket skills. The actress shared a picture on Monday expressing how 'grinding' her training sessions are. She posted a picture on her official Instagram handle in which she can be seen kneeling down on the ground while wearing sports gear.

“Back to the grind,” wrote the actress in the post's caption. The smile on her face is what makes the photo wholesome. Take a look at it below:

Janhvi's fans got excited after watching her all prepped up for her next film. They dropped numerous heart eyes and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Mr and Mrs Mahi is being directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. The film, which will be released on October 7, also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer GoodBye. It will be fun to watch the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor duo after their 2021 horror-comedy film Roohi.

Janhvi is currently receiving a lot of praise for her performance in her latest film Good Luck Jerry. Many social media users have been praising Janhvi and are discussing her progress as an actor. The comedy crime flick directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai got released on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, released in 2018.

Besides GoodLuck Jerry and Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi has a number of films in the pipeline including Dostana 2, Bawaal, and Mili.

