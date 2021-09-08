Janhvi Kapoor Tries Her Hand at Cooking Korean Dishes Recommended By K-pop Star Alexa on Star vs Food

Janhvi Kapoor wanted to make a special gesture by cooking for her friends, who apparently think that the actress is useless in the kitchen. The star appears on the premiere episode of Star vs Food Season 2 on discovery+ to cook Korean dishes with the help of Abhishek Basu, the executive chef of JW Mariott, Mumbai. The episode opens with Janhvi trying to speak some Korean words and also expresses are willingness to cook Korean dishes for her friends.

The chef is then seen calling up K-pop star Alexa, who recommends that traditional dishes bibimbap and seafood pancake would be the best things to try for an unexperienced cook. Janhvi arrives at the hotel fashionable late, and gets to work quickly with the chef to impress her foodie friends. The paparazzi’s favorite star is also seen imitating the salt bae, whilst honing her acting skills in the kitchen.

Star vs Food Season 2, launching on September 8, is the perfect recipe of food tragedies, panic, a spoonful of drama, chaos, and hysterical laughter. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show has popular celebrities struggle in the kitchen as they try to make something.

Ananya Panday will be seen perfecting the art of beating eggs; actor Anil Kapoor will be cracking up the chef with his one-liners, and comedian Zakir Khan’s jokes will come peppered with some cooking drama. Also watch out for rapper Badshah’s priceless reaction after seeing his own cooking creation, and many more such crazy cooking struggles along with delicious meals which will definitely make you hungry.

