Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For Her Reply To Paparazzi When Asked For A Photo

Janhvi Kapoor is one of those actresses of Bollywood who remain very active on social media. She recently visited Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan and then went to Dubai with sister Khushi Kapoor. This shows how much the actress loves to hang out with friends.

Now once again after completing the shoot of father Boney Kapoor’s film Milli, Janhvi was seen having fun with friends late at night. However, during this she did something which has drawn sharp criticism from netizens.

Janhvi went on an outing with her friends on Friday night. Wearing a black cut out short dress, the actress is seen coming out of a bar and entering her car. Looking at her, the Paparazzi present there asked her to pose. But Janhvi gave such an answer to the paparazzi that was not liked by many on social media. Many netizens started trolling her for her comment and the dress she was wearing.

The famous celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video of this on his Instagram account. In this Janhvi is moving towards her car and asks her friends to come. Along with this she also asks for her mask. Looking at Janhvi in black short dress and high heels, the paparazzi ask her to click a picture. While sitting in the car Janhvi says sorry and tells that she is getting late.

Netizens did not like this answer of Janhvi. Users on social media are saying that Janhvi has a lot of attitude. One of the users also wrote in the comments that just look at madam’s attitude.

Another user said “Overacting". A third user asked in the comments why she is followed and he also said that we Indians do not like her at all. Some users also made some comments on her body. A comment read “What happened to her body" and another one said she has gained so much weight. She looked better earlier".

